Justin Allgaier, Brandt back with JR Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity campaign

JR Motorsports announced Thursday that Justin Allgaier will return to the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet for the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

RELATED: Xfinity playoff standings | Las Vegas weekend schedule

Allgaier is in his seventh season with the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned team, collecting 16 of his 19 career victories in the Xfinity Series during that span — a figure that tops the organization’s all-time win list.

JRM also announced that BRANDT Professional Agriculture will return as a primary sponsor for 20 races next year. BRANDT first teamed up with Allgaier 11 years ago, and that relationship continued when the driver joined JR Motorsports in 2016.

Allgaier, 36, ranks fourth among the eight title-eligible drivers remaining in this year’s Xfinity Series Playoffs. He added three wins (Darlington, Nashville, New Hampshire) to his career total earlier this year, and made his 400th Xfinity start earlier this month at Talladega Superspeedway.