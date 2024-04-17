Just like Beckham - Kahn fancies becoming club owner

Oliver Kahn, ex-chairman of the supervisory board of FC Bayern Munich, takes part in a discussion event at the start-up fair "Bits & Pretzels". Peter Kneffel/dpa

Former Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper great Oliver Kahn has praised David Beckham for his work as Inter Miami co-owner and can see himself in such a role as well in the future.

Kahn had to go as Bayern CEO 11 months ago after just two years on the job, and he told Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild weekly that he was now rather looking at a potential ownership than a return to the operational business at a club.

"For me, this is a logical next step and a very exciting topic that we shouldn't just leave to others," Kahn said.

"The football of the future shouldn't just be dominated by people who have never been on a pitch and have no real connection to the game.

"David Beckham is an interesting example. He did a lot of things right in Miami and set up something completely new, and nobody will deny that a great footballer is doing everything for football there. I like that.

"I would like to see more ambitious former players taking on important positions in football and assuming responsibility."

Former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham is co-owner at Inter Miami which became a Major League Soccer expansion team in 2020.

The franchise made big headlines last year when World Cup winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The squad also includes Messi's former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

Kahn told Sport Bild he has moved on from last year's events and is confident to be in contact again with ex-Bayern president Uli Hoeneß.

"The many positive moments and great emotions that I have experienced with Bayern in 18 years far outweigh the negative ones," Kahn said. "Uli Hoeneß and I will certainly sit around a table again at some point and talk to each other."