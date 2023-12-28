Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates among 15 finalists for Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday night.

Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates are the only first-year eligible players on the list, but four players are finalists for the first time after a combined 40 years of eligibility.

Eric Allen, Jahri Evans, Rodney Harrison and Fred Taylor have never previously been finalists. Allen is in his 18th year of eligibility, Evans his second, Harrison his 11th and Taylor his ninth.

The 15 finalists will join seniors finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell along with coach/contributor finalist Buddy Parker on the ballot.

Hall of Fame selectors will select as many as five modern-era players to be enshrined in Canton, with induction requiring 80 percent approval.

The entire Class of 2024 will be revealed Feb. 8 during NFL Honors, which airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the modern-era finalists, along with their positions, years and teams:

· Eric Allen, Cornerback – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

· Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

· Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

· Jahri Evans, Guard – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

· Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

· Antonio Gates, Tight End – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

· Rodney Harrison, Safety – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots

· Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

· Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

· Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

· Julius Peppers, Defensive End – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers

· Fred Taylor, Running back – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

· Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

· Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

· Darren Woodson, Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys