Julius Erving applauds Sixers for effort in tough Round 1 loss to Knicks

On the one hand, the Philadelphia 76ers took a step back in the 2023-24 season. After three consecutive trips to the semifinals, the Sixers were ousted in Round 1 by the New York Knicks in six games.

It was a tough series as both teams exchanged body blows. The final margin between the teams after six games was just one point in favor of New York. The Sixers were right there in all six games, but it was the Knicks who came up with the clutch hustle plays down the stretch of games.

However, Philadelphia deserves a lot of credit. Joel Embiid battled through a meniscus injury as well as Bell’s Palsy to battle and lead his team and young Tyrese Maxey blossomed into the star everybody believed he could be.

The effort the Sixers showed made franchise legend Julius Erving proud as he applauded the effort on Twitter.

I will remember this season for the guts and grit shown by the Sixers through injury and adversity. Thank you Sixers fans and congrats to the Knicks.

Doc — Julius Dr J Erving (@JuliusErving) May 4, 2024

While the Sixers now head into a very important offseason, the Knicks are currently up 2-0 on the Indiana Pacers in Round 2 of the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire