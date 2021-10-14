Julio Urias won't start NLCS Game 5; Astros' Lance McCullers out of ALCS

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers scratched 20-game winner Julio Urias from his start Thursday night against the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS and will instead start reliever Corey Knebel.

The Dodgers haven't revealed whether he is injured, ill or simply will bring him into the game after reliever Corey Knebel. Urias, however, remains on the Dodgers playoff roster. Urias has been brilliant in his last seven starts in the postseason, yielding a 1.29 ERA.

Urias was scheduled to face off against Giants right-hander Logan Webb in the winner-take-all game, pitting a pair of teams that have each won 109 games this season, including the playoffs.

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias was the only 20-game winner in the major leagues in 2021.

Meanwhile, Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers, who won two games during the AL division series against the Chicago White Sox, likely is out for the ALCS, and perhaps the rest of the season, according to a person with direct knowledge of McCullers’ injury.

#Astros GM James Click says the club is awaiting results of Lance McCullers MRI before making roster decision on ALCS. — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) October 14, 2021

McCullers left his last start with a strained forearm, and his forearm is now badly swollen, the person said, leaving the right-hander's status in doubt the rest of the postseason.

The Astros have yet to confirm that McCullers will be kept of the ALCS roster against the Boston Red Sox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers scratch Julio Urias as NLDS Game 5 starter