Julio Urías and Dodgers run into trouble fast in exhibition loss to Royals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jorge Castillo
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in Game 3.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías throws against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS in October. Urías was charged with one earned run on two hits against the Royals on Sunday. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Dodgers, 8-4, at Camelback Ranch on Sunday night.

ON THE MOUND: Sunday’s game was the first the Dodgers played this spring in which teams weren’t allowed to roll innings over to protect a pitcher. Instead, teams can pull and reinsert pitchers. The Dodgers quickly used the workaround, removing Julio Urías with two outs in the first inning before putting him back in to start the second inning. Urías began his outing by issuing a 12-pitch walk to Bobby Witt Jr., one of the top prospects in baseball, before an error by Corey Seager and a passed ball by Will Smith exacerbated matters. Urías initially exited after giving up an unearned run. He departed for good after 21/3 innings. … Jimmy Nelson, a nonroster invitee, retired six of the seven batters he faced in two innings with three strikeouts. He’s posted seven strikeouts without a walk in five scoreless innings this spring. … Kenley Jansen recorded a perfect seventh inning, retiring the side in order with two strikeouts. The Dodgers closer hasn’t yielded a run or walked a batter in four one-inning appearances this spring. …Blake Treinen allowed two baserunners to reach base in the eighth but emerged unscathed.

AT THE PLATE: Corey Seager hit a solo home run in the first inning to continue his torrid stretch. Seager has homered in each of his last three games. Seager is batting .429 with four home runs in 10 games this spring.

EXTRA BASES: Roberts said the Dodgers will announce “a big wave” of cuts to their big-league camp Monday. Re-assigned players will continue spring training on the minor league side but can still appear in Cactus League games. The players will also participate in “B games.” The Dodgers’ first one is scheduled for Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, their neighbors at Camelback Ranch.

UP NEXT: Dustin May is slated to make his first start since March 2 on Monday against the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Jose Mujica will start for Colorado. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Salt River Fields. TV: SNLA. Radio: 570.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
LA Dodgers		-173--
Colorado		+145--
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Clayton Kershaw to make his ninth opening-day start for the Dodgers

    Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers in their regular-season opener against the Colorado Rockies on April 1.

  • Mexican candidate gets ruling-party nod despite rape claims

    A candidate for a governorship in southern Mexico has been confirmed as the nominee of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party despite nationwide protests over the fact two women accused him of rape . Candidate Félix Salgado has not been charged; the statute of limitations ran out on one case and the other is still being investigated. The party announced late Friday that Salgado had won the second poll in Guerrero state for the nomination in the June 6 elections.

  • Amazin' at-bat: Mets' Guillorme draws 22-pitch walk vs Hicks

    With his New York Mets teammates cheering, dancing and going crazy in the dugout, Luis Guillorme stood at the plate for more than 10 minutes against rocket-armed St. Louis reliever Jordan Hicks, eventually drawing a 22-pitch walk Sunday. Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and the rest of the Mets got more and more animated with every curve, changeup and fastball, including a half-dozen at 100 mph. Finally, Guillorme took a slider down and in for ball four and trotted to first base as the shouts and hollers erupted. “It was definitely a good battle,” Hicks said.

  • Cubs’ Craig Kimbrel has no Jeremy Jeffress to rescue him this year

    As little as spring training means as a predictor for the regular season, consider whether Craig Kimbrel's struggles this spring are less of a predictor than much of the struggling he has done during the last two summers with the Cubs.

  • Dodgers pitchers are expected to hit-or-miss at the plate (mostly miss)

    National League pitchers must hit this season after not doing so in 2020. Dodgers starters have had almost zero success with the bat in their careers.

  • Bitcoin to spare? A's accepting it for season suites

    The Oakland Athletics are selling access to suites in the 2021 regular season for $64,800. Or, if buyers would prefer, one Bitcoin. "We invite our fans to become the first Bitcoin suite holders in sports," A's president Dave Kaval said.

  • Could Borat score a Best Picture nomination at the 2021 Oscars?

    Will it be a very nice Oscar nominations morning for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm? The nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards will be unveiled on Monday, and in the Best Picture category, expect nods for Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, Mank, Promising Young Woman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and One Night in Miami. With up to 10 possible nominees, that leaves three open spots, so what other films could get in? As unlikely as it may sound, some pundits think Borat Subsequent Moviefilm could actually score a Best Picture nod. That speculation heated up when the comedy sequel earned a top nomination at the Producers Guild of America Awards, and between that and its Golden Globe win for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and its screenplay nomination at the Writers Guild of America Awards, Awards Ace's Erick Weber argued Borat is now "pretty much a lock" to become a Best Picture-nominated film, while Vanity Fair also predicts it will be among the nominees. As much as I personally don't love saying this, #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm's pretty much a lock to land an #Oscars2021 Best Picture nomination at this point with PGA, WGA & win at Golden Globes — AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) March 8, 2021 The other movies angling for Best Picture spots include Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Da 5 Bloods, and The Father. Of those possible nominees, Judas and the Black Messiah and Sound of Metal might have the best odds, as they also previously earned top PGA nominations. In the other categories, Chadwick Boseman, Carey Mulligan, and Daniel Kaluuya are among the actors set to pick up nominations, with Boseman possibly scoring not one, but two nods for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. There's also the question of how Da 5 Bloods will fare in general after shockingly being shut out at the Golden Globes. Expect history to be made in the Best Director category, as well, with more than one female director likely to be nominated in the same year for the first time ever. The 2021 Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilAmerica needs a remote workers lawDon't make me step on a scale to get the COVID-19 vaccine

  • Grab onto some DuckTales while you still can

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, March 15. All times are Eastern.

  • How to Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards

    The 2021 Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount Plus. Festivities officially begin at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT for the 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where over 70 Grammys will be awarded. It will feature performances from a number of this year’s nominees, including Burna […]

  • Brandi Carlile, Lionel Richie Lead Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to John Prine, Kenny Rogers

    Brittany Howard with Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak also perform in remembrance of the artists we lost last year

  • Here are the cheapest electric vehicles on sale under $35,000 in 2021

    Electric cars aren't as cheap as gas-powered vehicles yet, but a new one doesn't need to break the bank.

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

  • My show-biz parents were canceled for good reasons and bad. Let's cancel racism someday.

    It isn’t unreasonable to reconsider what we do and don't tolerate. It can make a difference in the long run, on TV, in books or in my classroom.

  • Trade rumors intel: Kyle Lowry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Ricky Rubio and more

    NBA trade updates on LaMarcus Aldridge, Kyle Lowry, and other big names from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: 5 teams whose odds look better or worse based on their draw

    Not all NCAA tournament draws are equal.

  • 5 players the Bills could lose to free agency

    Players the Buffalo Bills could be losing in 2021 Free agency.

  • Grammys 2021: DaBaby performs with dancers in judicial robes

    DaBaby and robe-clad dancers perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.