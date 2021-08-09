Julianna Pena suggests interim title if UFC double champ Amanda Nunes isn’t ready by December

HOUSTON – Julianna Pena thinks the UFC women’s bantamweight division needs to move on if reigning champion Amanda Nunes can’t compete before the end of the year.

Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) was slated to challenge dual-champion Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) for the bantamweight title this past Saturday at UFC 265, but the fight was scrapped after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19.

Chomping at the bit to get her crack at the title, Pena even chimed in at the UFC 265 press conference by asking Dana White when Nunes will be ready to come back. But with no date set for their rebooking, Pena suggests an alternative plan if Nunes isn’t healthy by December.

“I heard from a teammate of hers that she hasn’t even been training,” Pena told MMA Junkie, and other reporters, backstage at UFC 265. “Even when she was healthy and is healthy, she has barely been in the gym. So that part is frustrating for me because I have been making this fight my top priority.”

She continued, “And I have been doing the mom thing, as well. You know, I do want to take this time to say that I understand her position. She is a new mother. She wants to enjoy that time with her baby, and she lacks a little bit of motivation to get up for a fight when she wants to hang out with her little newborn. I get that. I was in that same position. But if you’re not going to fight in December, it will be two years since she has defended the belt at 135 pounds. We’ve got to keep the train moving. Let’s get a girl in there that’s ready to rock, and we’ll fight for the interim belt, and when she’s ready to come back, she can come pry it out of my cold, dead fingers.”

Despite the frustrating fight cancellation, the plan remains the same for “The Ultimate Fighter 18” winner, who said she’s going to use this time to ensure that she’s even more prepared to dethrone the champion when she’s given her chance.

“It’s just great for me,” Pena said. “I’m just going to continue to get better and continue to hone in on my skill set and just do everything I need to do to make sure that when December rolls around, or whenever she’s good and ready, I will be ready.”

