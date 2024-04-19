Julian Nagelsmann to remain Germany coach until 2026 World Cup

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has renewed his contract by two years until the 2026 World Cup, the national federation DFB says.

Former Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann, 36, was appointed last autumn in succession of Hansi Flick on a contract until this year's European Championships in Germany.

He led the team to impressive victories over France and the Netherlands last month in a turnaround from previous modest results, and the DFB had said they would like to continue with him beyond the Euros.

Nagelsmann spoke of "a decision of the heart" in a DFB statement, and his decision also ended speculation that he could return to Bayern in summer after the departure of his successor Thomas Tuchel.