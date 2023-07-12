Julian Edelman reveals items he stole from Tom Brady’s Patriots locker

Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman admitted to helping himself to several items from Tom Brady’s locker, after the legendary quarterback left the Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an episode of the Games With Names podcast, Edelman named off the items he stole from the locker when Brady left.

“When Tom left New England, I went to his locker, and I stole like three pairs of his cleats that he wore in games,” said Edelman. “I took a couple of jerseys. I think I may have taken his deodorant. He used to have these smell goods, and I would always come and steal a little shot of his cologne.”

Who could blame Edelman for snatching abandoned memorabilia from the greatest quarterback in NFL history?

An argument could even be made that Edelman deserved it considering he was one of Brady’s most reliable receiving targets ever. At the very least, he deserved the deodorant.

Let’s just hope it wasn’t already used (gross).

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire