JuJu Smith-Schuster pinpoints reason for difficult 2023 season

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster recognizes his health played a big role in his difficult 2023 season.

He recorded 29 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown over the course of 11 games with the Patriots. There were high expectations for him coming into the year as the expected replacement for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Smith-Schuster was one of the Patriots’ top free agent signings in 2023 with a three-year, $33 million deal. He battled injuries throughout the entirety of the year, but now, he feels healthy and ready to go, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Adam London.

“Last year (in May) I was probably at like 60%,” Smith-Shuster told reporters, per MassLive. “Right now I’m like 100%. So it’s a big difference. It’s not easy coming off a knee injury and having a long season and coming back really short. …I feel great, honestly. I feel great. I’ve never felt better. I’m just excited to finally be out here around this time and participating.”

A healthy Smith-Schuster could make a big difference in the wide receiver room. The Patriots need veteran weapons in their revamped offense. Smith-Schuster has a strong track record of being a productive complementary receiver.

The Patriots hope he finds that gear again.

