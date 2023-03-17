JuJu Smith-Schuster arrives at Gillette Stadium in Patriots attire

The future has officially arrived in New England, and he’s wearing Patriots attire for the very first time.

Newly-signed receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was at Gillette Stadium on Friday after agreeing to a three-year deal worth upwards of $33 million with the Patriots on Wednesday.

Smith-Schuster was a prominent playmaker for the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a one-year, prove-it deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He proved himself by helping them win a Super Bowl after losing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Smith-Schuster stepped into the leading receiver role and caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. It was a career resurgence for the former second-round draft pick out of USC.

Checking in from Foxborough! 📍 All set and ready to work! 📝 pic.twitter.com/xkcuwfbEvV — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 17, 2023

The Patriots desperately needed the help at receiver after Jakobi Meyers left for the Las Vegas Raiders. Some would argue they still need help, even with his arrival.

Regardless, Smith-Schuster hopes to be an upgrade in a New England offense that could look drastically different in 2023.

More Patriots News!

Report: Patriots, LB Chris Board agree on two-year deal Is this former NFL RB blaming Matt Patricia for career-ending injuries? Patriots make Joe Cardona highest-paid long snapper in NFL

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire