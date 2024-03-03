Juan Soto homers again as Yankees fall to Tigers in spring training action

Juan Soto hit another home run, but the Yankees fell to the Detroit Tigers 7-2 in spring training action on Sunday.

Here are some key takeaways…

- Alex Verdugo was originally penciled in to hit sixth and play left field on Sunday, but he was later scratched from the lineup due to a left hip contusion. Verdugo was hit by a pitch on the hip on Saturday. Brandon Lockridge replaced Verdugo in the lineup.

- Soto continues to mash in his first spring as a Yankee. In the bottom of the first, Soto waited on a breaking ball and launched it over the wall in right center for his third home run of the exhibition schedule. He added another hit later in the game.

- Nestor Cortes had a very nice afternoon on the bump. Aside from an Andy Ibanez solo home run in the first inning, Cortes was unhittable. The lefty allowed just one hit with three strikeouts over his 4.0 innings of work. It was a nice bounce-back showing for Cortes, who gave up seven hits in 2.2 inning against Minnesota in his last start.

- The Yankees’ lineup consisted of DJ LeMahieu, Soto, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton in the first five spots, and there’s a good chance that’s how the Bombers will roll things out come Opening Day. That group went a combined 3-for-13 with two walks. Two of the three hits came from Soto.

- It wasn't a great day for the pitching staff behind Cortes. Ron Marinaccio did not record an out but was charged with four earned runs on two hits and two walks. In total, the Yankees relievers allowed six earned runs.

- Highly touted prospect Spencer Jones entered the game to play center field, but he went 0-for-2 with a couple of strikeouts.

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees face the Marlins on the road on Monday at 6:40 p.m.

Clarke Schmidt will start for the Bombers.