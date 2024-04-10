Jrue Holiday, Celtics reportedly reach agreement on 4-year, $135 million extension

Jrue Holiday has found a home with the Boston Celtics. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Veteran guard Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025 to ink the long-term deal. He's been a seamless addition after arriving to the Eastern Conference leader via a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

BREAKING: After arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Llln2yczSI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

Holiday initially landed in Portland as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. A week later, he was dealt to Boston. He's averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season with the team.

The 33-year-old joins a list featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Al Horford as the fourth player to sign a guaranteed deal worth more than $100 million at his age or older, per ESPN.

