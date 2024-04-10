Advertisement

Jrue Holiday, Celtics reportedly reach agreement on 4-year, $135 million extension

Callie Lawson-Freeman
Contributing writer
·1 min read
Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday plays against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Veteran guard Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025 to ink the long-term deal. He's been a seamless addition after arriving to the Eastern Conference leader via a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Holiday initially landed in Portland as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. A week later, he was dealt to Boston. He's averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season with the team.

The 33-year-old joins a list featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Al Horford as the fourth player to sign a guaranteed deal worth more than $100 million at his age or older, per ESPN.

This story will be updated.