Joshua v Wallin LIVE: Boxing updates and results from Day of Reckoning including Wilder v Parker

Anthony Joshua is poised for the Day of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia with a heavyweight test against Otto Wallin in one of the most intriguing fights of the year.

On a bumper card in Riyadh this evening, as the Gulf state continues its boxing revolution, Deontay Wilder will also fight Joseph Parker in an equally fascinating contest in the sport’s glamour division. Should both AJ and Wilder win, a super fight in 2024 awaits, although promoter Eddie Hearn maintains nothing is signed yet.

Elsewhere on the card, pound-for-pound star Dmitry Bivol takes on Britain’s Lyndon Arthur for the WBA light-heavyweight title and Daniel Dubois faces the controversial Jarrell Miller in another heavyweight contest.

It all comes at a pivotal moment in the sport’s history, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title fight also set for Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Follow below for all the build-up from Riyadh - plus get the latest tips and betting advice here.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin - Day of Reckoning live updates

Anthony Joshua fights Otto Wallin on the Day of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia

Stacked card is set for 4pm GMT with Joshua v Wallin ring walks expected 10.30pm

Deontay Wilder takes on Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois faces Jarrell Miller

Joshua v Wilder fight looks set for 2024 if both boxers win this evening

Pound-for-pound star Dmitry Bivol returns to action against Britain’s Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois battles Jarrell Miller in intriguing clash of heavyweights

19:46 , Alex Pattle

Round nine

Great start to the round for Dubois! He tags Miller hard with a right hand and adds a left hook, sneaking it around Miller’s guard.

STILL Miller marauds forward... A clean right hook lands for Dubois, but there’s not much power behind this one.

The heavyweights grapple in close, before Miller lands a right hook to the body.

Short right cross by Dubois, then an uppercut to the body. Miller looks so tired, he’s teetering around.

A good collection of jabs by Dubois. Each man lands a right cross.

One round to go!

Round 10

Dubois is finishing strong! A few brilliant uppercuts and hooks from the young Briton! Miller is leaning back on the ropes, he’s staggering around, but he won’t go down!

IT DOESN’T MATTER! The referee steps in with about 10 seconds left! Dubois seals a TKO with an onslaught of hooks!

Daniel Dubois battles Jarrell Miller in intriguing clash of heavyweights

19:38 , Alex Pattle

19:38 , Alex Pattle

Round seven

Clubbing lead left hook by Miller, who adds a couple more. Dubois with a nice uppercut in retaliation, but he’s moving backwards almost constantly, which can be so tiring.

Dubois is trying to move laterally as opposed to just backwards. He’ll be relieved that Miller looks to be tiring again now, however, with the American having first shown signs of fatigue in round six – at last!

Round eight

Good jabs by Dubois as Miller wanders forward. The Briton is then warned for another apparent low blow...

Stern right cross by Dubois!

Daniel Dubois battles Jarrell Miller in intriguing clash of heavyweights

19:30 , Alex Pattle

19:30 , Alex Pattle

Round five

Both men are slowing and looking sloppier by the minute. Lots of wild, missed shots on each side.

Still, the heavyweights are trying. This is a real slugfest.

Dubois and Miller both land a series of light, straight shots at the end of the round.

Round six

More of the same in round six; both men are taking turns to move forward, and also leaning on each other and attacking the body in other moments.

Will either man get a second wind?

Miller is doing a good job at flirting with a southpaw stance and landing a quasi-jab while coming forward.

Daniel Dubois battles Jarrell Miller in intriguing clash of heavyweights

19:22 , Alex Pattle

19:22 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Heavy hooks on point for Dubois! Then an uppercut! Miller is displaying a solid chin so far, though.

Strong jab by Miller. Both men with hooks and uppercuts in close quarters. They will surely be exhausted come the latter rounds, if they get there...

Miller paws with his jab then wings a left hook. Dubois lunges in with a right uppercut to the body. Miller with more jabs, with a fizz this time.

Clubbing right hand by Miller! Heavy left hook by Dubois!

Round four

Miller walks onto a left hook. He seems largely unfazed by Dubois’s offence, which is a concern for the Briton, who seems to be slowly tiring...

Spiteful hook to the body by the Briton, though, before Miller responds with hooks to the head.

This has been a really fun contest so far. More body hooks from each man.

Clean left hook by Miller! Dubois’s guard was far too low for that one. Now Miller with more hooks, and some uppercuts, and Dubois looks a little wobbly...

He leans back to evade a wild left hook from Miller.

Daniel Dubois battles Jarrell Miller in intriguing clash of heavyweights

19:15 , Alex Pattle

19:15 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Both men stand orthodox. Miller looks HUGE compared to Dubois, who lands a good right cross and power jab anyway.

Good hooks to the body by Dubois now, too. Miller blocks a cross, then an uppercut.

Another stern jab by Dubois, who is showing no fear of Miller’s power. Miller is continually plodding forward. He just about blocks a right hand up top, then Dubois is warned over an uppercut that goes too low...

Obviously he needs to be wary of that, having been denied a potential TKO of Usyk in August, after throwing a body shot too low.

Round two

Dubois with a lot of output in that first round. How will his gas tank hold up? We’re into round two of 10.

He tries to ward off an incoming Miller with a right hook, but the American’s guard has been pretty strong so far tonight.

The heavyweights lean on each other, then Dubois lands upstairs with hooks on both hands, with Miller attacking the body in between.

Miller catches Dubois on the end of a straight shot. Dubois with a decent jab in response. Good right hook by Miller, who tries to pour on some more punches at the end of this round!

More hooks get through for the American! A slightly concerning moment for Dubois...

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller next in intriguing clash of heavyweights

18:42 , Alex Pattle

Daniel Dubois vs Jarell Miller is up next – an intriguing clash of heavyweights.

Dubois last fought in August, suffering his second pro loss as he failed to dethrone unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in Poland, where the 26-year-old Briton was stopped by a jab.

Meanwhile, American Miller is best known for his multiple failed drug tests, a number of which derailed his planned bout with Anthony Joshua in 2019. Miller, 35, is unbeaten and last fought in March, when he stopped Lucas Browne.

At 6ft 5in, Dubois is an inch taller than Miller. He also has a reach that is one inch longer than Miller’s, but the American outweighs Dubois by ONE HUNDRED POUNDS.

Miller came in at 333lbs this week, compared to Dubois’s 233.5lbs.

Both men are now in the ring!

Daniel Dubois (centre) faces off with Jarell Miller (Getty Images)

Agit Kabayel bullies Arslanbek Makhmudov with body shots for stoppage win at Day of Reckoning

18:14 , Alex Pattle

Round four

Kabayel is landing his right hand almost at will right now, and is still going to the well with the left hook to the mid-section.

Beautiful right uppercut by Kabayel, who then drops Makhmudov to a knee with a body shot! The Russian is down for the first time in his pro career!!

Two minutes left in the round as well...

Makhmudov stands. Another lovely uppercut by Kabayel, then a left hook. He’s chaining together his punches very nicely.

Kabeyel is bullying Makhmudov to the body now, and the Russian drops to a knee again! He’s breathing so heavily!

Makhmudov is back up; Kabayel is going for the finish... He drops Makhmudov with a body shot for the third time, and it’s waved off!!

Kabayel takes Makhmudov’s zero, while keeping his own, and he destroys the Russian’s aura!

Frightening Arslanbek Makhmudov fights Agit Kabayel at Day of Reckoning

18:11 , Alex Pattle

18:11 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Kabayel with a well-timed jab then a sneaky uppercut! He follows it up with two quick hooks – one from each side.

Now a heavy counter overhand right! Makhmudov fires back, but again Kabayel’s counters are on point!

He looks so confident, he even has Makhmudov wobbling backwards after one shot! Kabayel is much the tidier fighter so far.

Beautiful left hook to the body, then a right, then another left. Makhmudov misses with an uppercut as he tries to get Kabayel off him.

Now a big right hand by Kabayel, and Makhmudov stumbles back again! The Russian is winging punches, almost blindly, just trying to deter Kabayel – who must try not to get sucked into a firefight.

Great round by Kabayel!

Frightening Arslanbek Makhmudov fights Agit Kabayel at Day of Reckoning

18:05 , Alex Pattle

18:05 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Kabayel starts well, leaning off the centre line for a couple of good left hooks – one to the body and one to the head.

Lots of lateral movement from the German, too, while Makhmudov gently presses forward (the only thing he’ll do gently tonight).

The Russian starts to vary his offence as the round progresses, throwing some uppercuts to test Kabayel’s high guard.

Round two

Kabayel doesn’t seem scared of Makhmudov’s power. The German is applying intelligent pressure, and still moving laterally when Makhmudov tries to get on the front foot.

Nice, long left hook to the body by Kabayel. Makhmudov skips after him, trapping him in the corner and landing a left hook of his own – this one upstairs, though.

The Russian’s balance is a bit suspect, it must be said.

Frightening Arslanbek Makhmudov fights Agit Kabayel at Day of Reckoning

17:48 , Alex Pattle

17:48 , Alex Pattle

Back to the heavyweight division next, where Arslanbek Makhmudov fights Agit Kabayel!

Russia’s Makhmudov is one of the scariest heavyweights around, with a pro record of 18-0 including 17 KOs – 12 of them coming in round one.

But the 34-year-old goes up against a fellow unbeaten fighter here in Germany’s Kabayel.

Kabayel, 31, has a pro record of 23-0 with 15 KOs.

Jai Opetaia fights Ellis Zorro as Day of Reckoning clips along

17:36 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Twelve rounds scheduled. Opetaia stands southpaw, Zorro orthodox.

Heavy cross to the body by Opetaia, whose head is soon popped back by a decent counter jab.

Now Opetaia wings a left hook at the chest of Zorro. Again Opetaia loads up with a left cross to the body, before missing with a big swing upstairs!

Zorro again with a decent counter shot. OH!!!! BUT DOWN HE GOES!

Opetaia floors Zorro with a brutal left hook! And Zorro looks to be out, though his eyes are open...

He sits up, thank goodness.

Opetaia glanced low, totally deceiving Zorro before crushing the underdog with a sickening left hook.

Zorro fell back, with his head hitting the mat and the ropes as he landed.

It’s good to see Zorro standing and smiling as the result is read out.

Jai Opetaia fights Ellis Zorro as Day of Reckoning clips along

17:20 , Alex Pattle

17:20 , Alex Pattle

Next up, a cruiserweight clash between the unbeaten pair of Jai Opetaia and Ellis Zorro!

Opetaia was actually forced to vacate his IBF title ahead of this bout, after he was ordered to defend the belt in a mandatory rematch with Mairis Briedis.

“I fought through absolute agony to win that belt, and it saddens me to relinquish it,” said the Australian, 28. “But the fact is, Briedis isn’t ready to fight on 23 December, and I need to stay active. I simply can’t turn down a career-high payday.”

Opetaia outpointed Briedis to win the title in 2022, and he most recently fought in late September, stopping Jordan Thompson in round four to move to 23-0 (18 KOs).

Meanwhile, Britain’s Zorro is 17-0 (7 KOs) at 31 years old, and he enters this bout on the back of a points win against Luca D’Ortenzi in October. So, a quick turnaround for the underdog.

Filip Hrgovic takes on Mark De Mori as Day of Reckoning continues

17:08 , Alex Pattle

Round one

The two heavyweights stand orthodox. De Mori is visibly the shorter man. Both boxers land left hooks at the same time, before Hrgovic backs up the veteran.

Now the heavyweights trade body shots. Hrgovic easily finds a right cross, then another just a couple of seconds later, and De Mori looks away before taking a knee!

He takes his time before standing, giving himself the best possible chance of recovering. He beats the count and even lands a nice overhand right, shortly thereafter!

Hrgovic gets right after him, though, pummeling the 41-year-old with right hands! He’s warned for landing a few to the back of the head, but De Mori is turning away...

After that warning, the action resumes, and Hrgovic again lands right hands at will! In comes the towel from De Mori’s corner! It’s all over!!

Filip Hrgovic takes on Mark De Mori as Day of Reckoning continues

17:03 , Alex Pattle

17:03 , Alex Pattle

Next up, the unbeaten Filip Hrgovic takes on Australian veteran Mark De Mori!

De Mori, 41, is the biggest underdog on tonight’s card, so Hrgovic really could do with a statement win here.

The 31-year-old Croat, who has been touted as Anthony Joshua’s next opponent if “AJ” does not box Wilder, is full of potential but hasn’t always shown it.

Last time out, he stopped Demsey McKean (another Australian) in the 12th and final round, on the undercard of Joshua’s win over Robert Helenius in August.

Hrgovic, who also holds a controversial decision victory over Zhilei Zhang, is the IBF’s top-ranked heavyweight contender, meaning he could soon box the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

However, Joshua could fight Hrgovic for that right...

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa kicks off stacked Day of Reckoning fight card

16:47 , Alex Pattle

Round six

Fa skips forward, missing with his first jab but landing the second. Sanchez needs to increase his activity here.

He steps in with a jab but just misses. Good counter cross by the Cuban, though! Fa is sporting some bruising on his left cheek, by the way.

Now Sanchez jabs to the body, and the boxers clinch. They separate, and Sanchez lands another clean right hand! He follows up with a left hook that is wide of the mark, however.

Fa with his own right cross, and another, and a jab! Good little spell for the Kiwi here.

OH! BUT OUT OF NOWHERE, SANCHEZ WITH A CROSS THAT DROPS FA!

Fa wobbled, grimaced, and fell to his knees! He beats the referee’s count, just before the bell signals the end of the round!

Round seven

You get the feeling that Sanchez will land that shot again...

And he does!! Inside the first minute of this round! He follows up with a left hook as Fa begins to fall, and the Kiwi is down again!

Again Fa beats the referee’s count, but he’s in trouble here!

Clean one-two by Sanchez, with Fa’s back on the ropes... Fa’s legs look weak underneath him. He eats another right straight.

ANOTHER knockdown! Fa clings on to the top rope after he’s tagged hard by yet another right cross, but it doesn’t keep him up!

He stands, but the referee waves it off. Good call. There was no point in Fa sustaining more damage.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa kicks off stacked Day of Reckoning fight card

16:43 , Alex Pattle

16:43 , Alex Pattle

Round five

We’re nearing the midway point of this bout.

Fa is still pressing forward, but he’s caught by Sanchez! The Cuban sees a left hook blocked but then sneaks that glove under Fa’s guard as an uppercut.

Now Sanchez with a heavy left hook to the body. Fa looks to get some respect back, jabbing at the favourite, but Sanchez is the more accurate boxer in that exchange with his own jab.

Sanchez blocks a cross but eats a jab. The heavyweights then briefly grapple, before the round ends with a sloppy combination from Sanchez, who ends up on his backside after being shoved while missing a couple of hooks!

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa kicks off stacked Day of Reckoning fight card

16:35 , Alex Pattle

16:35 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Fa backs up Sanchez with a cross, but the Cuban retaliates with some heavy, straight shots.

Fa is determined to stay on the front foot, though, even if it means taking a punch to give one.

And he takes a right cross, one of Sanchez’s better shots so far tonight. Now Sanchez jabs low.

Good counter left hook by Fa, but again Sanchez fires back, sending Fa’s gumshield flying.

It’s back in, and neither heavyweight lands much of note in the final few seconds of the round.

Round four

Both men trade a series of jabs, before Sanchez loads up on an overhand right but misses.

Fa is buoyed by that and gets after Sanchez, backing him up with a combinations upstairs.

The round ends with Sanchez catching Fa with a cross to the mid-section.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa kicks off stacked Day of Reckoning fight card

16:26 , Alex Pattle

16:26 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Ten rounds scheduled, how many will we see? We’re under way!

Both men stand orthodox. Fa takes the centre of the ring early. He sends out a long, lead hook, but Sanchez blocks and fires back with an overhand right.

Now a nice counter jab by Sanchez! Good timing and speed on show. Another sharp jab.

This time it’s Fa with an accurate jab, but his follow-up right cross misses as Sanchez retreats.

Sanchez with a jab to the body now.

Round two

A one-two seems to just about land for Fa; his subsequent jab definitely connects.

Sanchez is looking to close distance, but Fa is frustrating him with frequent jabs. Even when those jabs aren’t landing, they’re making life tricky for Sanchez.

Sanchez jabs to the body, then puts one on the chest of Fa. Again he gets behind the jab, following up with a grazing right cross.

Now he jabs to the body again.

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa kicks off stacked Day of Reckoning fight card

16:18 , Alex Pattle

16:18 , Alex Pattle

It’s Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa up first!

New Zealand’s Fa makes his ring walk first, as the 34-year-old prepares to fight for the first time in 14 months!

Now here comes the unbeaten Frank Sanchez, fighting out of Cuba.

Sanchez, 31, was in action as recently as late September, when he stopped Scott Alexander in four rounds.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets

15:00 , Luke Baker

Anthony Joshua risks his shot at a massive heavyweight showdown with Deontay Wilder next year when he goes up against Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia.

AJ and Wilder are both on the bill for the ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh, one of the strongest overall cards we’ve ever seen, but it would have been even more special if they’d been facing each other.

The two men held different versions of the world heavyweight titles at the same time from April 2016 to June 2019 without ever getting in the ring together. Now, without the titles draped around their shoulders, they each face one final hurdle on Saturday before potentially squaring off next year.

The boxing betting sites have both men as heavy favourites for their bouts this weekend, and we’ve got predictions for Wilder’s bout with Joseph Parker.

Wilder is expected to do the business, as is Joshua, and here are our Joshua vs Wallin predictions and betting tips for tonight’s showdown in Saudi Arabia:

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder become zombies: Inside the making of boxing’s Day of Reckoning trailer

14:30 , Luke Baker

Rotting skin is peeling off of Anthony Joshua’s face as he signs a blood contract with Eddie Hearn. Somewhere on the street outside, Deontay Wilder – relying on what little is left of his mind – careens a van around a corner before mowing down a zombie. In the passenger seat, promoter Frank Warren is hanging on for dear life; or he would be, if he was not already the embodiment of the living dead. Elsewhere in this post-apocalyptic, zombified town, Filip Hrgovic reaches into a glass and grabs his eyeball, before popping it back into his battered skull. Joseph Parker is staring into the distance, until suddenly he’s staring at you, having rotated his head 180 degrees atop his creaky spine. This, in case you were wondering, is the trailer for the Day of Reckoning boxing event.

On 23 December, the heavyweights above will compete in Saudi Arabia, all on one card and joined by Otto Wallin, Daniel Dubois, Jarrell Miller and more. On paper – and this event will print plenty of paper – it will be perhaps the most impressive concentration of boxing star power and talent ever on one night. In modern boxing, Joshua vs Wallin and Wilder vs Parker are main-event bouts, but their undercards would typically leave a lot to be desired. On 23 December, however, one of those main-event bouts will have to serve as the chief support, and the undercard will feature the likes of light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and Jai Opetaia (who may still be a cruiserweight world champion come fight night, unless he is forced to vacate his title).

And just as this impending gathering of boxers is unprecedented, the promotion has been, too. That is not only in the sense that bitter rivals Warren and Eddie Hearn were seen on stage together at the launch press conference for Day of Reckoning (the pair had never met until that day in November). The event poster depicts all of the biggest names from a fight card full of big names, sat around a table and staring up at the camera. It is an arresting visual, only outdone by this week’s zombie-themed trailer.

Inside the making of the bizarre but brilliant Day of Reckoning trailer

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin - weigh-in photos

12:01 , Luke Baker

The two men taking part in the main event, as well as the undercard fights, were squaring up at the weigh-in yesterday in Riyadh.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ‘not signed’, Eddie Hearn insists amid rumours of two-fight deal

11:15 , Luke Baker

Eddie Hearn has insisted that no contract has been signed for Anthony Joshua to box Deontay Wilder, amid rumours that a two-fight deal has been agreed.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported this week that Joshua, 34, and Wilder, 38, have reached a deal over two bouts in 2024, after ESPN said the heavyweights would clash on 9 March. Rafael reported that a contract is expected to be signed ahead of Joshua and Wilder’s respective fights on Saturday, where “AJ” boxes Otto Wallin on the same card as Wilder’s contest with Joseph Parker.

Yet at Thursday’s press conference for that event, which takes place in Saudi Arabia, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn insisted that ‘nothing’ has been agreed.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ‘not signed’ amid rumours of two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and the simple truth behind Saudi Arabia’s boxing revolution

09:00 , Luke Baker

At first it was Las Vegas, then Atlantic City and now Saudi Arabia is leading the latest boxing revolution.

The business of boxing is simple: build something, find the heavyweights, in this case Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and several others, find the money and they will come. It really is that easy.

It was casino cash in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, and now it is investment money from the government that has attracted the boxers, their entourages, promoters, fixers, floaters and other assorted characters in the boxing circus to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In the Seventies when Las Vegas opened the vault and the Eighties when Atlantic City’s bloody history started, there were fears that boxing would be isolated forever; the worry was that the cash wall, provided by the deep vaults at the casinos, would end free trade. The same false fears have been raised over the ambitions of the current boxing regime in Saudi Arabia. The brutal truth is that it is the responsibility of promoters all over the world to get their act together to compete for the big fights.

Read Steve Bunce’s full analysis of the Saudi boxing revolution:

Joshua, Wilder and the simple truth behind Saudi Arabia’s boxing revolution

Day of Reckoning: Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin set for fight

08:00 , Luke Baker

Anthony Joshua is ready for one of his biggest fights yet this evening when he faces Otto Wallin in Riyadh, knowing he cannot afford a slip-up if he is to advance to a super fight against Deontay Wilder.

The Alabama fighter takes on Joseph Parker, knowing he is due to fight AJ in 2024, in what promises to be one of the most exciting fights of this era.

We’ll bring you all the latest from Saudi Arabia, with news, updates and build-up ahead of a stacked card this evening.