Josh Jacobs to NFL after $21,855 for use of helmet: "Y'all gotta chill with the bs"

The biggest fine for Week 9 went to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The NFL imposed $21,855 on him for illegal use of his helmet, through lowering it to initiate contact with an opponent.

Jacobs isn't happy about it.

"Y’all gotta stop with the bs," Jacobs tweeted, via BleacherReport.com.

The NFL has identified the play in question, by leaking it to an NFL Media employee. The rule generally, and broadly, prohibits lowering the helmet to initiate contact with an opponent.

Overlooked by the fine process is the appeal process. Jacobs can, and should, appeal. He could win. The NFL won't announce it, or even leak it to an NFL Media employee.