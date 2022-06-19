Josh Jacobs likely to see diminished role in contract year with Raiders

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft by the then-Oakland Raiders. Jacobs has had a solid three seasons with the franchise, but will likely see a smaller role in the team’s offense in the upcoming 2022 season.

Jacobs reached the 1,000-yard mark in his first two seasons but fell short in 2021. He is a heavy-hitting, softy running back that has seamlessly transitioned from being a stellar running back from the collegiate level to the NFL.

Recently, the Raiders made it known to the public that the front office did not plan on picking up Jacobs’ fifth-year option. This will make him a free agent following the 2022 season.

Now, in a year that will have a heavy influence on what happens with Jacobs in free agency, it appears as if his role as the lead back will shrink dramatically as the team’s offense moves toward a running back by committee.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic states the team’s offense is evolving and Jacobs, as well as former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake, will not be in the team’s long-term plans.

“Sounds to me like you have to use (Zamir White) this season. Jacobs and Drake will likely both be gone next year after playing out their contracts, and there is probably a decent chance Ziegler and McDaniels already think White is better than them. A committee approach seems to make sense, keeping everybody fresh and ideally available.”

Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire explains how this will have an immediate impact on Jacobs.

“Jacobs was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and he has eclipsed 1,200 total yards in each of his three seasons in the NFL. But the Raiders aren’t convinced he is a game-changing running back that can stay on the field. “While he’ll likely still be the starter in 2022, it seems very unlikely that he will average 18 touches like he did last season. Instead, look for Kenyan Drake and Zamir White to both eat into his touches during the year.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Josh Jacobs and other former Alabama players in the NFL.

