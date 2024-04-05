Josh Cohen flips to USC, leaving Arkansas with four players

UMass basketball star Josh Cohen committed to play for Arkansas last week. Late Thursday, Arkansas was swapped out with USC.

Cohen’s flipping of commitment from the Razorbacks to the Trojans was hardly a surprise. Coach Eric Musselman had left Arkansas to take the job at Southern California earlier Thursday. Cohen was bound to go with him.

The 6-foot-10 forward was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 player for the Minutemen last year, averaging more than 15 points per game. His exit from Arkansas leaves the Razorbacks with just four scholarship players for next year after reports surfaced that guard Khalif Battle would enter the transfer portal.

Wing Tramon Mark and forward Trevon Brazile are the only two players from last year’s roster, on scholarship, who remain from the winter. Arkansas still has, for now, the commitments of Jalen Shelley and Isaiah Elohim out of high school and both are Top-100 players.

But the odds of Arkansas actually returning all four, with the loss of Musselman, are slim. The question is more which dominoes fall next and when.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire