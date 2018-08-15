Josh Allen responds to Jalen Ramsey's comments, which included calling Allen 'trash'

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen didn’t fire back at Jalen Ramsey after Ramsey’s harsh comments about him. (AP)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t in an easy spot Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, GQ magazine published an interview with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in which Ramsey took a few NFL quarterbacks to task. Ramsey saved his harshest comments for Allen, the seventh pick of the draft. He called Allen “trash” and “a stupid draft pick.”

When Ramsey critiqued an Allen highlight on Twitter in May by saying Allen was a “pick waiting to happen,” Allen shrugged it off. Ramsey’s comments Wednesday were much more biting and personal (and pretty random considering there’s no known history between Ramsey and Allen).

Allen could have shot back and the story would have grown. He refused.

What did Josh Allen say about Jalen Ramsey’s comments?

According to Matthew Fairburn of the Athletic, Allen took the high road.

“I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me one bit,” Allen said. “I care about my teammates and what my teammates think of me.”

Allen’s attitude about the scorching comments was that Ramsey isn’t his teammate so it didn’t affect him.

“He’s not on my team, he’s not my teammate,” Allen said, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. “It doesn’t bother me.”

Allen didn’t want to escalate things with Ramsey

Perhaps if Allen was a proven veteran, he’d have felt more comfortable saying more. We’ll see if Ramsey targets Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger, among others, have more to say on the matter.

But Allen is a rookie. Ramsey is an All-Pro. Allen also came into the NFL having to apologize to his teammates for some offensive tweets that were unearthed when he was drafted. Getting in a verbal war with one of the NFL’s biggest stars probably wasn’t the best idea, especially before Allen has ever played an NFL game.

It couldn’t have been easy to not say anything though — not many guys would react politely to being called “trash” to a national magazine. But Allen didn’t turn it into an even bigger story, and given where he is right now in his career, that’s probably the right play.

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports.



