Josh Allen’s message to the Jaguars: ‘Let’s talk business’

A week after a report said that Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen was miffed by general manager Trent Baalke speaking to reporters about his contract situation rather than beginning negotiations, it seems not much has changed.

“We need to talk,” Allen told Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union on Friday at a Pro Bowl Games event in Orlando, Fla.

“The NFL is a business at the end of the day … For me, it’s let’s talk business.”#Jaguars OLB Josh Allen on him wanting to be back in Jacksonville, but as GM Trent Baalke revealed last week the sides haven’t begun negotiating a contract. pic.twitter.com/ezskRSyuyr — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) February 2, 2024

“Throughout the years of playing you have to grow, as well,” Allen said. “And what I’ve grown to understand is that the NFL is a business at the end of the day. I do what you do on the field because I love it and I play it and I respect it and I love my guys, I love the competitive nature, but at the end of the day, outside of that it’s business.

“If you handle it or think about any type of way, you will get tossed out of there. So for me, it’s let’s talk business. Let’s do it.”

Allen, 26, had the best season of his career in 2023, notching 17.5 sacks along with an interception and two forced fumbles. The 2019 first-round pick is set to become a free agent in March, but Baalke has guaranteed the team won’t allow that to happen.

Given Baalke’s assurances and the lack of talks, it seems the franchise tag is almost an inevitability for Allen. That would give the Jaguars until July to reach a long-term deal with the pass rusher and guarantee him a one-year contract worth about $22 million if nothing gets done.

It could also mean a lengthy holdout in August and potentially beyond from a jilted star player and defensive leader.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire