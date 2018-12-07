Jose Mourinho claims he can't play £52m Fred while Manchester United look so fragile in defence

Fred has been an unused substitute in five of Man Utd's past seven matches - AFP

Jose Mourinho has claimed it is difficult for him to play Fred while Manchester United remain so susceptible defensively.

Fred was United’s headline summer signing in a £52 million deal from Shakhtar Donetsk, but he has been a peripheral figure this season.

The Brazil midfielder, 25, was omitted from United’s squad for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford and has been an unused substitute in five of the past seven matches.

United have conceded 25 goals in Premier League 15 matches - more than anyone bar the bottom five - and Mourinho believes that fragility is behind Fred’s continued omissions.

Mourinho has dropped Pogba for two of United’s past three matches amid concerns about the balance of his midfield and the manager’s concerns over a lack of tactical discipline also seem to apply to Fred, even if such a stance raises questions about the wisdom of spending so heavily on the player.

Asked how Fred was settling in ahead of the visit of bottom club Fulham on Saturday, Mourinho replied: “Step by step. You have also other players in other clubs that needed their time and you have some of them that played even less than what Fred is playing.

“I think [with] Fred, when the team is defensively stronger and doesn’t need in midfield people that is more worried in giving some balance to the team than being involved in creation and attacking dynamics, the day we are stronger defensively, I think the horizons for Fred change completely.”

United have taken three points from the past 12 and have dropped to eighth in the table, behind Bournemouth on goal difference. Mourinho again spoke about United being unbeaten in their past four matches, despite the dire results, but admitted there would be “no excuses” for not beating Fulham, even though he praised Claudio Ranieri’s side and implied the table did not reflect their abilities.

“I know only two days [until the next match] is not easy, Fulham are in the same situation as us but probably the way they are coming to play or try to play will not demand as much from them as us but no excuses,” Mourinho said. “I sat here a few weeks ago speaking about the December month and no defeats that’s a reality, good fights, good spirit, but just one victory against Young Boys and three draws and we need points, but Fulham is the same, they need points.

“I want to be positive and think we are going to win but if we don't, give credit to the people that deserve credit. The game is not going to be 11 against 0, it’s going to be 11 against 11, good players in the other side. I repeat the position, the points sometimes don't say much about the real potential of the team. They have one of the two most important managers [Claudio Ranieri] in the history of the Premier League, so they have the potential to come here tomorrow (Saturday) and to give us a very difficult match.”

Mourinho said there would be late fitness checks on Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial. Luke Shaw missed the Arsenal match through suspension and will be assessed and Ashley Young returns from suspension. Alexis Sanchez and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined.