Jose Aldo ready to trade leg kicks with Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301: ‘I’m a specalist at what I do’

If you’re creating a top list of most dangerous leg kickers in MMA history, Jose Aldo’s name belongs near the top.

The former UFC featherweight champ devastated several opponents throughout his career with sharp leg kicks punctuating his striking combinations. In his return from a brief MMA retirement, Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) will face Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301, another fighter known for his lower-limb attacks.

Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) has ended two of his last three fights by leg kick TKO. Cub Swanson and Adrian Yanez tried to fight through the pain, but Martinez’s repeated attacks on their injured legs rendered them unable to continue.

Aldo is well aware of the danger his opponent brings to the cage, and is eager to see how things play out when they meet in the co-main event of the pay-per-view event at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“He’s a very tough opponent, and I think he has what, two wins by leg kicks?” Aldo told MMA Junkie. “I’m a specalist at what I do, and you’re always going to face people that do the same thing that you do, but that’s what I’m known for, my leg kicks.

“I’m really prepared to go in there and do my best and do what I train to do.”

While Aldo’s leg kick frequency wasn’t as high at the end of his career as it was in the beginning, he still surprised recent opponents with the quickness and timing of his kicks.

Aldo says he has studied Martinez’s game, and recognizes his techniques as high-level. However, in addition to being a dangerous kicker himself, Aldo’s hands will be a puzzle for Martinez to worry about. After retiring from MMA in August 2022, Aldo switched to boxing, where he has picked up two unanimous decision wins and a majority draw.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie