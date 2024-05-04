Jordan's Takeaways: Nike EYBL Session 1 in Atlanta

Rivals.com

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – It was clear that any rust from the beginning of the circuit season was knocked off last weekend in Memphis with countless head-turning performances all evening at session two of the Nike EYBL.

From versatile and dominant big men to young guns who could stake their claim as one of the top overall players at the event, here are a handful of the names that kept the NBA scouts chirping in backchannel conversations during, after and between games.

Allen drained clutch shots all night, including the game-tying three that sent the game into double overtime. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in the loss to the New Heights Lightning, but continues to improve his stock by showing versatility as a scorer and defender.





*****

The 6-foot-10 center continues to prove that he has some of the best footwork in the country, out-hustling Team Final’s bigs all night to score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds in a 66-60 win. Bartlett was everywhere on the floor blocking and changing shots and bringing energy that matriculated throughout his teammates down the stretch.

*****

The 6-foot-10 forward was his old dominant self, using his size and strength to overpower and out-finesse the competition to the tune of 23 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Boozer looks like he may even be a step quicker, effortlessly getting to his spots on Friday night.

*****

Dybantsa’s skillset is unparalleled and coupled with his motor creates a force so dominant it’s scary to think of the ceiling. Dybantsa, who is ranked No. 1 overall in the Rivals150, gets to his spots because of his quickness and footwork but is adept at recognizing which dominant attribute to unleash given the situation. He finished with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss to Team Takeover.

*****

The Iowa State commit just overwhelmed Team Durant from start to finish, out-hustling, out-positioning and out-motoring everyone on nearly every possession. Mitchell was the talk among scouts, who raved about his ability to out-work everyone and maintain the intensity for an entire game.





*****

Big shot after big shot, Stokes was a force to be reckoned with all game, applying his customary unrelenting motor to attack the rim and finish efficiently. Stokes finished with 20 points and six rebounds in a loss to Team Takeover.

*****

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was a man-child all night against the loaded NightRydas, using his special blend of athleticism and three-level scoring to post 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in a double overtime win. Thomas’ motor never shut off and that translated on the defensive end as well.