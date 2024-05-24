Jordan Spieth gets off to scorching start, then stalls Friday at Charles Schwab Challenge

What could have been for Jordan Spieth.

Coming off a 1-over 71 on Thursday, the Dallas native birdied five of his first six holes in Round 2 at Colonial Country Club.

Spieth shot to the top of the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard – and then didn’t make another birdie the remainder of the day.

Spieth, who started on the 10th hole, made all pars coming home, save for bogeys at Nos. 4 and 8 – both par 3s – on his way to an inward 37 and an overall 67. He was first in the field in strokes gained: off the tee, among Friday's early wave, but outside the top 80 in sg: approach the green.

At 2 under par, he was four off the early clubhouse lead.

Spieth, who has long been battling a left wrist injury, is seeking his first Tour win in more than two years. He has one top-10 on Tour in his last 10 starts.

The world No. 25 won this event in 2016 and has three other runner-up finishes here.