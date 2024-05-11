Jordan Morgan open to playing any OL position, but would ‘love to play left tackle’

Green Bay Packers rookie Jordan Morgan is excited about the potential opportunity to learn new positions and would be open to playing anywhere his new team needs him, but his preference would be to stay at left tackle, his position for five years at Arizona.

“At the end of the day, I would love to play left tackle and show all my talents and strengths at left tackle because I’ve been there so long, and I feel like that’s where I’ll thrive the most, but any position is fine with me too,” Morgan told Larry McCarren of Packers.com.

Morgan, the 25th overall pick, made 37 starts and played almost 2,500 total snaps at left tackle.

The Packers seem on board with starting Morgan at left tackle — he began rookie minicamp playing there.

Some believed Morgan was destined to move inside at the next level, mostly due to a lack of ideal length (see: arm length) for playing tackle. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Morgan ranked as his No. 2 overall guard prospect. But Morgan’s athleticism may help him negate any length issues on the outside.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said he thinks Morgan is a potential four position player, meaning he could handle tackle or guard on either side of the offensive line.

Standing in his way of a starting job at left tackle would be Rasheed Walker, who was excellent down the stretch in his first year as the starter last year. The 2022 seventh-round pick could present a strong challenge if he takes a step forward in 2024.

Even if left tackle doesn’t pan out right away, an opening at right guard could fit Morgan in Year 1. Currently, Sean Rhyan is the likely starter. Morgan must prove he’s one of Green Bay’s top five offensive linemen and force the coaches to find a way to get him on the field right away.

“Playing all the positions they want me to play, all the positions I can play, and learn and get all the tools in my toolbelt,” Morgan said.

First-round pick Jordan Morgan catches up with Larry McCarren to share his mindset for the game of football & his goals for the season. 1-on-1 with the new #Packers Tackle 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZGs0YbSFy5 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 10, 2024

