Jordan Love, Packers starters will play in preseason finale

Quarterback Jordan Love will get one more chance for a tune up before the regular season begins.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Thursday press conference that his team's starters will be on the field for Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks.

"Everybody will play," LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. "As far as how many snaps, it's going to be case by case."

LaFleur added that exact playing time will be a "gut feel."

Love was on the field for 12 snaps in Green Bay’s preseason opener against Cincinnati and 17 snaps in last week’s matchup with New England. He’s completed 12-of-18 passes for 130 yards with two touchdowns so far in the preseason.