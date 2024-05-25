Jordan-Hare Stadium ranked among college football’s best stadium atmospheres

When it comes to naming the best college football venue, Auburn fans are biased by placing Jordan-Hare Stadium at the top of their list, and for good reason.

One visit to Auburn on a Saturday in the fall to understand why game days are special on the Plains. From Tiger Walk and the pregame eagle flight to enjoying a lemonade and celebrating a win at Toomer’s Corner, Auburn is a must-see game-day venture for any college football fan.

247Sports shares the same sentiment by including Jordan-Hare Stadium in its College football’s best stadium atmospheres ahead of 2024 season rankings. Auburn’s home cracks the top-five of Carter Bahns rankings by checking in at No. 4.

Auburn takes college football traditions to the next level with its pregame War Eagle flight and postgame celebrations at Toomer’s Corner. That passion also makes Jordan-Hare Stadium one of the loudest in the sport. There is a unique combination of pageantry and hostility at Auburn football games that makes this venue a must-visit for any diehard fan — Tiger faithful or not. Watch the end zone camera shake during the famous Kick Six, and you will see just how raucous the stands can be at their peak.

Programs such as Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma are part of Auburn’s eight-game home schedule, which gives fans plenty of opportunities to experience a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall. Tennessee‘s Neyland Stadium, Penn State‘s Beaver Stadium, and LSU‘s Tiger Stadium rank higher than Jordan-Hare Stadium in 247Sports’ rankings.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire