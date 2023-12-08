Jonathan Taylor officially out for Week 14

Running back Jonathan Taylor is officially sidelined for at least another week.

Via multiple reporters, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Friday that Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bengals after undergoing thumb surgery last week.

This aligns with the initial reported timeline for Taylor's return, as he was expected to be out for 2-3 weeks.

Taylor has rushed for 414 yards with four touchdowns in seven games this season. He’s also caught 16 passes for 137 yards with a TD.

Zack Moss is once again expected to start at running back for Indianapolis.

Steichen also ruled out offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee). Cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) is questionable.