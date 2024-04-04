Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone, ribs in cycling crash

Jonas Vingegaard

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard broke his collarbone and several ribs in a race crash on Thursday.

Denmark's Vingegaard crashed in the Tour of the Basque Country's fourth stage in Spain.

"At 35 kilometres before the finish line, things went horribly wrong in the descent of the Olaeta climb," according to his team, Visma | Lease a Bike. "At the front of the peloton, several riders slid straight on at a right-hand bend."

The team said Vingegaard crashed hard was taken to a hospital.

Tokyo Olympic time trial champion Primož Roglič of Slovenia and world road race and time trial champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium were also involved in the crash.

Like Vingegaard, they withdrew from the tour. Roglič and Evenepoel's teams have not announced whether either rider sustained any specific injuries.

Roglič gave a thumbs-up to a broadcast camera as he rode away in a car. Evenepoel traveled to a hospital for examinations.