Jon Scheyer describes how Mark Mitchell brings out the best in Duke basketball

DURHAM – As the final seconds ticked off in Duke basketball’s win against Boston College, senior captain Jeremy Roach made a point to get the ball to sophomore Mark Mitchell.

Mitchell dribbled out the clock to put a bow on the ninth-ranked Blue Devils’ 80-65 victory, a game in which Mitchell once again showed his ability to unlock a new level for Duke.

The 6-foot-9, 232-pound wing had 17 points – including 15 in the second half – and seven rebounds against the Eagles. When Mitchell reaches double-digit points, the Blue Devils are 28-3.

He’s improved his scoring and rebounding averages this season, providing Duke (18-5, 9-3 ACC) with a versatile, dangerous weapon that makes it as lethal as any team in the nation.

“Mark is special. … We’re at our best when he’s attacking,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said.

“I just love how assertive he was and then he’s a guy – everybody makes mistakes – but he’s always trying to make the right play. He’s always playing to win. (Against Boston College) was another great example of that.”

In the six games since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him against Georgia Tech and Pitt, Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds.

“Since he came back from the injury, he’s really taken it up another notch,” Kyle Filipowski said. “Offensively, defensively, just his efficiency … it’s been a big factor for this team and what he’s doing to us winning.”

Mitchell credits Duke assistant coach Emanuel Dildy for motivating him to bring a better effort on the glass.

“Coach Dildy is always on me about going to the boards. … Just being always on the glass, especially with my size and athleticism, I should always be getting close to 10 rebounds every game,” Mitchell said.

“He just tells me to stay engaged and do the little things. Obviously, there’s a lot of talent on this team, and I do a lot. It may not really get noticed, but I do a lot. He told me it’s really important to do those things to perfection every single game.”

In addition to his versatility on defense and slashing ability on offense, Mitchell made both of his attempts from 3-point range against Boston College.

“When he plays with that fire in him and he’s able to attack and be aggressive – especially when he makes some 3s – it’s a tough guard,” Jared McCain said of Mitchell.

“When he plays like that, I think we’re really, really, really good. Mark is a huge piece for us.”

Mitchell is aware of that importance for a team that hopes to be playing in Arizona this April.

“When I get going and clicking,” Mitchell said, “I think it adds a new dimension to our team.”

