Jon Ryan to sign one-day contract, retire with Seahawks today

Former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan intends to sign a one-day contract with the Seahawks today and officially retire as a member of the team.

Ryan played for Seattle from 2008 to 2018, winning a Super Bowl in 2013.

Jon Ryan plans to sign a one-day contract with the Seahawks Tuesday and officially retire as a member of the team for which he played from 2008-18: https://t.co/CSGifRGqzJ via @seattletimes — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 15, 2024

Ryan is responsible for one of the most memorable moments in franchise history. In the 2015 NFC title game against the Packers, he threw a touchdown pass on a fake field goal that sparked a rally to eventually win the game and advance to the Super Bowl.

After leaving Seattle Ryan put in one season with the Bills. Since then he’d been playing in the CFL, most recently with the Edmonton Elks in 2022.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Every move the Seahawks have made so far this offseason

Seahawks fleece Jim Harbaugh, Chargers in this mock draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire