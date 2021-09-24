Jon Jones reportedly arrested on domestic violence charge

Jon Jones was reportedly arrested Friday morning. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

MMA star Jon Jones was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Jones was arrested by Las Vegas police early Friday morning. He is currently being held on bail for $8,000. Jones is reportedly on a 12-hour hold, according to Raimondi. Jones was allegedly arrested at 5:45 a.m.

Specific details surrounding the arrest and charges are not available at this time.

Jones is in Las Vegas attending a UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony for his 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

"It's hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas, for any reason," UFC president Dana White said, via ESPN. "This city is not good for Jon Jones and here we are again.

"It's not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it's almost expected. We can't even get him to Las Vegas for less than 12 hours and induct him into the Hall of Fame. It's a problem. This guy's got a lot of demons, man, a lot of demons."

Jon Jones training for heavyweight fight

Jones is training for his heavyweight debut, though he does not have an opponent yet. Jones met with reporters Thursday to discuss his training regimen and approach now that he hopes to fight in the next weight class.

Jones has put together a 26-1 record as a mixed martial artist. He last fought in Feb. 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes in an unanimous decision.

Jones was arrested for alleged battery in 2019. He was accused of slapping, choking, kissing and touching a waitress. Jones plead no contest to that charge. He was also arrested for DUI in 2012 and DWI in 2020. Jones plead guilty in both cases. Jones turned himself in to police in connection with a hit and run in 2015.

He's also been suspended numerous times over his UFC career for alleged doping violations.