Jon Gruden's name emerges as "big wildcard" candidate for Indiana job

Indiana University (and NOT the University of Indiana) is looking for a new football coach. An interesting name with NFL ties has emerged.

Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com mentions former Buccaneers and Raiders coach Jon Gruden as a "big wildcard candidate who has support with some key IU folks."

It's hard to imagine Gruden wanting the job, for various reasons. He has never seemed to be someone with the patience to deal with college players and/or their parents. He also seemed to be someone who would think that particular job is beneath him.

Still, it's not like his phone is ringing off the hook. If he wants to coach again, that might be his best choice.

Or maybe this is part of an effort to sanitize his name and legitimize him as a candidate, after the ugliness that resulted in his abrupt departure from the Raiders in October 2021. So get his name in circulation, and see how it goes.

Prediction? Not well.