Jokic’s brother allegedly punches fan at Nuggets playoff game

DENVER (KDVR) — A viral video allegedly shows Nikola Jokic’s brother punching a fan in the head at Ball Arena after the Denver Nuggets‘ buzzer-beater win against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night.

The video posted to TikTok by Christian Gallegos, titled “Jokic brothers go wild,” allegedly shows Jokic’s older brother Strahinja pushing his way down a row to approach a male fan. He is then seen throwing a punch towards the fan’s head.

Jokic’s other brother, Nemanja, can also be seen in the video, and Jokic’s wife, Natalija, can be seen grabbing one of the brothers in an attempt to pull him back while holding the couple’s daughter.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the altercation and if the fan was there for the Nuggets or the Lakers.

Police issued the following statement to Nexstar’s KDVR:

The Denver Police Department is aware of the video circulating on social media that appears to have happened Monday night at the Denver Nuggets game. The incident was not reported to Denver Police at the arena or after the game was over, and at this time, no one has come forward as a victim of this incident. The Department is looking into this incident, is actively working to identify the person in the video who was struck, and encourages anyone who was involved or witnessed this firsthand to contact the Denver Police Department.

TMZ and The Athletic are reporting that the NBA is also investigating the incident. KDVR is working to confirm the information as well.

With his brother Nemanja at left and brother Strahinja at right, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, of Serbia, second from left, joins his then-girlfriend Natalija Macesic in holding up his jersey for photographers during a news conference July 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jokic’s brother wasn’t the only one that got heated during the second game of the playoffs.

LeBron James was seeing red after the Los Angeles Lakers watched a golden opportunity slip away.

James began voicing his frustration with the replay center. Earlier in the game, Murray was called for a foul when James drove to the basket, only to have the Nuggets successfully challenge for the foul to be waved off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

