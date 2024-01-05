Johnathan Hankins is one of seven Cowboys listed as questionable

The Cowboys could have defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins back in the lineup Sunday.

Hankins missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain but returned to limited work in all three practices this week.

He is one of seven players for the team who are questionable.

Left guard Tyler Smith (foot) did not practice all week, so it seems less likely he plays. T.J. Bass replaced Smith in Week 17, but the team added La'el Collins to the practice squad this week.

Collins, who spent his rookie season at left guard before moving to right tackle, has practiced at left guard this week.

The Cowboys also list defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), center Tyler Biadasz (illness), defensive end Chauncy Golston (illness), safety Malik Hooker (ankle/illness) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (illness) as questionable.

Biadasz, who missed Friday's practice, was a new addition to the injury report.

Armstrong returned to limited work Friday after missing Thursday.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) returns this week, which is good news for the Cowboys with third-string running back Deuce Vaughn going on injured reserve.