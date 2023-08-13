John Stephens Jr mounting a charge for Cowboys’ final TE roster spot

When the Cowboys signed big-bodied receiver John Stephens, Jr. as an undrafted free agent in early May, very little was made of it. The 6-foot-4, 232 pound out of the University of Louisiana Lafayette was an afterthought to most, even by UDFA standards. His college career was modest, but his skillset wasn’t without highlights.

Stephens has been one of the bigger rookie standouts of the summer and he’s doing it at a position that is generally unsettled. While Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker are virtual locks to make the roster, things are up in the air behind them. Stephens progress throughout camp showed up in the team’s opening exhibition, where he led the club in all receiving categories.

Stephen had five catches on seven targets, totaling 56 yards and scoring Dallas’ final touchdown in a 28-23 loss.

Cowboys rookie TE John Stephens has been having a good camp pic.twitter.com/RwkU7Gs9Dj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 13, 2023

The main issue holding him back was his speed severely limited what he could do at the WR position. The Cowboys certainly saw the problem Stephens would face in the NFL, so they changed the equation. If a 4.67 40-time was too slow for a WR, why not make the 23-year-old a TE?

John Stephens Jr. is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.07 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 98 out of 1046 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/CtOwfyP93m #RAS pic.twitter.com/xSAxl0ADde — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2023

That’s exactly what Stephens was preparing for prior to the draft so his transition was a smooth one. Halfway in, the newly minted TE has been impressive in camp.

Cowboys rookie TE John Stephens caps a two-minute drill for second-team offense with touchdown catch in traffic. pic.twitter.com/FmYXbiHVN9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2023

Yes, second year player Peyton Hendershot has the inside track to get the third roster spot as a pass-catching specialist and Sean McKeon looks like the favorite to stay on as a blocking specialist if the Cowboys keep four. But the margin between TE3 and TE5 seems fairly thin and based on reports out of camp, Stephens has been a standout in the red zone throughout camp and it showed up in the game as well.

Stephens could realistically bump one of the two if he proves to be an efficient weapon in high leverage situations like the redz one.

John Stephens with the nice catch in the back corner of the end zone pic.twitter.com/2uV2SdBXq2 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 5, 2023

Since there are similarities between Stephens and Hendershot’s game, it’s those two who are competing most. The Cowboys are likely a little apprehensive to keep two unproven blockers as reserves and they think rather highly of McKeon and what he brings to the running game.

If Stephens continues to stand out in camp and can become a trustworthy target for Dak Prescott and the passing attack, he has a real shot at making the team. If not, he’s an exciting developmental prospect to groom on the practice squad.

Stephens is definitely a player to watch this preseason.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire