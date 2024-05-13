John Fury left bloodied as he clashes with Oleksandr Usyk’s camp in Riyadh

Tyson Fury’s father John was left with blood pouring down his forehead as the build-up to the undisputed world heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk got off to an explosive start in Riyadh.

The rival camps had to be separated by security at the hotel where media activity was being held on Monday 13 May.

John was left with a cut from an alleged headbutt and the blood continued to flow despite the 59-year-old’s attempts to wipe it away. He had to be restrained repeatedly while Usyk’s camp chanted “Usyk, Usyk, Usyk”.

When Tyson saw his dad for the first time since the fracas, having missed it while giving an interview elsewhere, he said: “How did you cut yourself like that?”