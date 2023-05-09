Joey Wentz takes down Guardians in 6-2 win as Detroit Tigers near .500 record

CLEVELAND — Detroit Tigers left-hander Joey Wentz, still considered a rookie despite pitching last season, painted the inside corner with a 96 mph fastball to win an 11-pitch battle for his third straight strikeout in the fifth inning.

The 25-year-old returned for the sixth and walked back-to-back batters, but he retired a pair of power hitters to complete his seventh start. Wentz allowed two runs across 5⅔ innings, and the Tigers won, 6-2, against the Cleveland Guardians in Monday's three-game series opener at Progressive Field.

Eight starting position players produced 13 hits for the Tigers (16-18), winners in 14 of their past 23 games. Javier Báez struck out swinging in the sixth inning to end a career-best streak of 29 plate appearances without a strikeout.

EL MAGO ON FIRE: Tigers' Javier Báez determined to continue success: 'We can surprise everyone'

MIND GAME: Tigers rookie Mason Englert credits life-changing routine for success in biggest moment yet

Tigers pitcher Joey Wentz pitches against the Guardians during the first inning on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Cleveland.

In the sixth inning, Wentz — who had retired 13 of the previous 14 batters — walked Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario. Those mistakes put two runners on base for José Ramírez, one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball, with nobody out in a 5-2 game.

One swing could have tied the game.

But Wentz beat Ramírez.

Then, he beat Josh Bell.

Right-handed reliever Will Vest replaced Wentz, and the Guardians countered with left-handed pinch-hitter Josh Naylor. Vest induced a groundout to strand the runners and keep the Tigers ahead by three runs.

Vest put runners on the corners with one out in the seventh inning and took a back seat to righty reliever Jason Foley. Myles Straw flew out to right field, and Steven Kwan lined out to shortstop.

The matchup between Foley and Kwan lasted 10 pitches.

Left-hander Chasen Shreve, who threw 26 pitches, kept the Guardians from scoring in the eighth and through two outs in the ninth. The Tigers, ahead by four runs, turned to righty Alex Lange — the de facto closer — for the final out with a runner on second base in a non-save situation.

Story continues

Lange walked Straw on four pitches.

Kwan flew out to end the game.

Tigers third baseman Nick Maton celebrates his RBI double in the third inning against the Guardians on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Cleveland.

Death by 13 cuts

The Tigers scored three runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth inning to chase right-hander Tanner Bibee from his fourth start.

Bibee was lifted after Riley Greene drilled his two-strike curveball for a double to right-center field with one-out double to right-center field. The inning started with Andy Ibáñez's walk and Eric Haase's single.

Greene's third double in four games put the Tigers ahead 4-1.

CHILL AND MAKE PITCHES: Alex Lange is closing games his way and the Tigers are buying it

ACE-LIKE: Eduardo Rodriguez has a 0.52 ERA in past five starts for the Tigers. He's still not satisfied

Staying busy on the basepaths this evening. pic.twitter.com/YjiVDeYo7V — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 8, 2023

Four singles, one double and one walk provided a three-run third inning, sparked by three straight singles from Ibáñez, Haase and Zach McKinstry. McKinstry, Báez (single) and Nick Maton (double) drove in runs for a 3-1 advantage.

Spencer Torkelson drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases with one out, but Bibee retired Akil Baddoo (popout) and Miguel Cabrera (groundout).

Bibee gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 3⅔ innings. In the sixth, Ibáñez pushed the Tigers' lead to 5-2 when he turned on a first-pitch fastball from righty reliever Eli Morgan for a solo home run.

It was Ibáñez's first homer with the Tigers.

Eric Haase (three hits) and Andy Ibáñez (two hits) extended their hitting streaks to seven games and six games, respectively.

Andy Ibáñez wastes no time! pic.twitter.com/FltusyknRs — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 8, 2023

An RBI single from Greene extended the lead to 6-2 in the eighth inning.

Tigers second baseman Andy Ibanez is safe at third base as Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, right, is late with the tag as Tigers third base coach Gary Jones, second from left, and umpire Vic Carapazza, left, watch during the third inning on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Cleveland.

Wentz not left out

Wentz allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 5⅔ innings, throwing 56 of 92 pitches for strikes. He worked ahead in counts to put the Guardians in uncomfortable situations.

In the fifth inning, he struck out three straight batters.

HALL OF FAME QUESTION: Verlander coy about Hall of Fame cap, but here's why it's not his decision

MORE ABOUT MAX: Jim Leyland says no, but Max Scherzer praises him for 'pushing me' with Tigers

Wentz struck out Mike Zunino (swinging, 94.3 mph fastball), Gabriel Arias (swinging, 86.3 mph cutter) and Straw (called strike, 96 mph fastball). The fastball to Straw concluded an 11-pitch at-bat and the fifth inning.

The Guardians scored their two runs in the first and fourth innings. Ramírez drove in both runs, the first in a negative way and the second in a positive way. He grounded into a double play as a run scored in the first inning, then blasted Wentz's 2-0 fastball for a solo home run to left-center field in the fourth inning.

The homer cut the Tigers' lead to 4-2.

Wentz threw 45 fastballs (49%), 26 cutters (28%), 13 changeups (14%) and eight curveballs (9%). He generated seven swings and misses with three fastballs, three cutters and one curveball.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers top Cleveland Guardians, 6-2, thanks to Joey Wentz