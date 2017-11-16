Why Joey Votto deserves to win NL MVP

Joey Votto is not going to win the National League MVP award. This is a shame, because he was the best player in the NL this year, and those who still argue against most valuable and best being one and the same only end up tying themselves into logical knots of which sailors would be proud. As fine of a season as Giancarlo Stanton turned in, as wonderful a player as Paul Goldschmidt is, Votto was better, and even in these times of smarter and more educated writers and fans he’s going to get hosed.

Consider the previous paragraph 10 percent reverse jinx and 90 percent lament. The same fear was espoused about Mike Trout last season, and he ran away with the American League MVP. He was also clearly a cut above his competitors. Votto’s advantage isn’t nearly as distinct, and yet the argument in his favor can be made with a single number and buttressed by a few others.

Let’s first flash back 15 years, because it’s important to establish a foundational element. In “Moneyball,” the Oakland A’s bought into a notion that today seems plainly obvious but then felt all sorts of revolutionary: getting on base, whether it’s via hit or walk, matters more than anything. The object of a baseball game is to score runs. The only way to score a run is to be on base. Ergo, the most valuable hitters almost always are the ones who get on base the most.

And that is why this number – 321 – matters. That’s how many times Votto got on base this season. The second-highest number in the NL was 288, from Charlie Blackmon. And then 272, from Kris Bryant. And Anthony Rizzo with 271. And Goldschmidt at 268. Followed by Stanton at 260.

Think about that. Particularly the last one. Stanton, the favorite for the award after his 59-home run, 132-RBI tour de force, was on base 61 fewer times than Votto. Sixty-one! The difference between Votto and Stanton was the difference between Stanton and Nomar Mazara. It means Votto gave the Cincinnati Reds 61 more scoring opportunities than Stanton did the Miami Marlins.