Joel Klatt announces top 10 teams with Alabama, Penn State ahead of Vols

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Updated strength of schedule rankings for Heisman Trophy contenders after conference championship week

Following conference championship games in Week 14, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt announced his top 10 teams. Klatt’s top 10 teams are listed below.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire