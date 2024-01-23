Joel Embiid scores 76ers franchise record 70 points over Victor Wembanyama's Spurs

There's a new top-scorer in the City of Brotherly Love.

Joel Embiid scored a career-high 70 points and added 18 rebounds on Monday night in the Philadelphia 76ers' 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama at the Wells Fargo Center. The points total passes Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain and is the franchise record for most points in a game.

Wembanyama was the Spurs' leading scorer with 33 points and seven rebounds in the losing effort. It's his second highest points total this season.

On the same date 18 years earlier, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors.

Joel Embiid dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs.

Embiid's previous career-high was 59 points, which he scored against the Utah Jazz in November 2022.

Chamberlain's record was 68 points in a game against the Chicago Bulls in 1967. The basketball legend had five games where he scored 70 or more points for the then-San Francisco Warriors and Philadelphia Warriors. He holds the record for most points in a game with 100 in a 1962 matchup against the New York Knicks.

Embiid was named last season's MVP after averaging 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game with a 54.8 shooting percentage. It was his first time being voted MVP after finishing second in the voting two years in a row.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joel Embiid scores 76ers franchise record 70 points vs. Spurs