Joel Embiid praises new Sixers teammate Kyle Lowry for basketball IQ

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of looking to re-integrate Joel Embiid back into their style of play after the big fella missed two months due to a left meniscus procedure.

The Sixers look a bit different now as they have added key pieces such as Kyle Lowry, for example, to the roster. Lowry spent the first part of the season with the Miami Heat before he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets and then waived clearing his way to sign with the Sixers.

Embiid and Lowry have appeared to be in sync through their first two games together and that is because the two of them understand the game of basketball at a high level.

“It’s easy,” Embiid said of his pairing with Lowry following a 109-105 win over the Heat. “He’s been connected to Philly for a long time so I’m glad he’s finally here, but I always say this: when you put smart basketball players together, it’s just easy. We already have that connection while we’ve been playing and it’s only gonna get better as I figure myself out and finally get back to—I don’t think I’m gonna get back to where I wanna be, but I’m pretty close to it so we’re only gonna get better.”

A big key to the success is Embiid talking with his teammates and wanting them to be in the spots he needs them to be in to be successful. That has helped Lowry and the rest of the new players to fit in next to the reigning league MVP.

“I think we just have more of a communication level of what he wants us to do,” added Lowry. “I think the more he communicates with us, it’s better. The over-communication is great for us. We need that and he’s been very vocal on where he wants us at and where in the spots and Nick (Nurse) has done a great job of showing us on film where he wants the ball or when he needs the ball and what we should be doing.”

The Sixers will need to continue to grow this pairing as the season winds to a close. Philadelphia has five games left on the docket before the postseason begins and that is when this franchise will be judged.

