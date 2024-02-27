Joe Schoen reiterates Giants' need to add quarterback, discusses potential of trading up in draft

Giants GM Joe Schoen reaffirmed on Tuesday that the team has a need at quarterback that will be filled this offseason one way or another.

With Daniel Jones working his way back from a torn ACL (he's throwing from a stationary position), Tyrod Taylor a free agent, and Tommy DeVito the only fully-healthy QB under contract, the Giants are in a tricky spot.

"We'll address the position," Schoen told reporters on Tuesday as the NFL Combine began in Indianapolis. "It can be through free agency. Doesn't preclude us from doing it in the draft as well."

As far as the draft, the Giants currently hold the No. 6 pick.

The expectation is that Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will be gone well before then, but some recent mocks have had Jayden Daniels falling into the Giants' lap at No. 6.

While it's possible Daniels could fall, especially if there's a run on wide receivers or offensive linemen after Williams and Maye come off the board, the only way for the Giants to guarantee themselves one of the consensus top three QBs in the draft is to trade up.

And that's a possibility Schoen talked about on Tuesday.

Joe Schoen and John Mara / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

"I think you gotta be comfortable with the film, you gotta be comfortable with who the player is, what the setup is gonna be for that player to have success before you do something like that," he explained.

Schoen added: "Where we are at six, we're gonna look at everything. We're gonna look at everything. We're gonna look at all positions. You hope you're not up there again. You don't want to be picking in the top 10.

"It's a good draft, it's a solid draft across the board. We're gonna have an opportunity to get a good player. We're gonna evaluate all the positions, and take the best player we can."

Regarding the quarterbacks in the draft specifically, Schoen noted that "It's a good quarterback draft, it's not just at the top," before adding some general comments about quarterbacks who profile as backups and third-stringers.

Translation?

Schoen is not tipping his hand.



And while he said he has faith in Jones as the team's starter going forward, it's clear the Giants -- who can easily extricate themselves from Jones' contract after this season -- have all options on the table, including the possibility of finding a new franchise signal-caller.