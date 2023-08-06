Joe Jacoby named one of the 20 best players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

It was Hall of Fame induction weekend in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame enshrined nine new members to the class of 2023 on Saturday, and now the countdown to the 2024 class is underway.

One of the players who could be enshrined in 2024 is former Washington offensive tackle Joe Jacoby. Jacoby was one of 12 players recently named a semifinalist in the Seniors’ category for 2024.

Is 2024 finally the year for Jacoby?

It feels impossible we are still at this point 30 years after Jacoby last played. We’ve mentioned Jacoby’s list of accomplishments each time his name is mentioned. A three-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time first-team All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 1980s All-Decade team.

Ask Lawrence Taylor — the most feared defensive player of all-time — about Joe Jacoby. Taylor had tremendous respect for Jacoby over their competitive battles.

In addition, Jacoby was one of the leaders of “The Hogs,” quite possibly the greatest offensive line ever. Russ Grimm is the only “Hog” in the Hall of Fame.

With it being Hall of Fame weekend in the NFL, CBS Sports named the 20 best players currently not enshrined in Canton.

Jacoby was ranked No. 15:

A key member of the “Hogs,” Jacoby helped Washington win each of its three Super Bowl titles. A Pro Bowler each season from 1983-86, Jacoby’s blocking helped John Riggins rush for a then Super Bowl record in Washington’s win over Miami in Super Bowl XVII. A member of the NFL’s All-1980s Team, Jacoby helped protect Super Bowl MVPs Doug Williams and Mark Rypien in Super Bowls XXII and XXVI.

It’s beyond time for Jacoby.

On Saturday, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley were inducted into the Hall of Fame after waiting for 35 and 40 years, respectively. Klecko was on hand to celebrate his enshrinement; unfortunately, Riley was not.

