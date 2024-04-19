Joe Douglas: Zach Wilson is an asset

While speaking to reporters at the league meetings last month, Jets owner Woody Johnson said that the team will not release quarterback Zach Wilson this offseason if they are unable to find a trading partner for him.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas referenced those remarks when he spoke to reporters about Wilson at a Friday press conference from the team's facility. Douglas said that the team is open to making a trade, but that they believe Wilson has value that has to be represented in the return they get in any deal.

"I know you guys talked to Woody about Zach and my thoughts are in line with Woody," Douglas said, via SNY. "Zach is an asset. At that same time, we’re obviously open to trading Zach. There have been discussions, nothing’s really changed since we talked down in Florida. We’re open to trading him, there’s just no update on that."

The Jets signed Tyrod Taylor to serve as the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers this season and the prospect of Wilson finding his way back into the lineup at any point is an unappealing one for the Jets' fanbase, so it will be interesting to see what happens if no trade comes together before the start of training camp.