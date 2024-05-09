Joe Burrow has unique NBA-styled idea if NFL goes to 18 games

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently turned some heads on social media when he advocated for an 18-game season.

But this week, Burrow expanded on those thoughts by also advocating for something like an All-Star game found in the NBA — and two bye weeks.

Burrow pointed out that adding an 18th game and other factors like Thursday night games would be very hard on the players.

Some of his comments:

“Those two byes are pretty critical. Maybe you could do something like the first bye is kind of how we have it now and the second bye everybody has it once and you make it like the Pro Bowl week or something like the All-Star week for the NBA, I don’t know. People that paid a lot of money to have those discussions and make those decisions, but we’ll see how it plays out.”

The expansion to 17 games has seemed to coincide with more injuries and an increased importance on depth of rosters for teams.

Presumably, these sorts of ideas have already been floating within league meetings talking about the possibility of going to 18 games.

Since going to 18 games feels like a formality and matter of when and not if, those in charge would be wise to listen to Burrow and other players on this topic.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire