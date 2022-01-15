Joe Burrow throws TD pass to get Bengals off to hot start
Joe Burrow is in his first NFL playoff game. The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback was up to the task on his first drive Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The second-year quarterback led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with his touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah from 7 yards.
The Bengals are looking for their first postseason victory at Paul Brown Stadium and were ahead 7-3 in the first quarter.
