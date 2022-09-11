Bengals QB Joe Burrow starts turnover-plagued 2022 debut with pick-6 to Minkah Fitzpatrick

This isn't the start the Bengals envisioned.

After holding the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 3-and-out on their first possession, Cincinnati started its first drive of the season at its own 22-yard line. After a sack, Joe Burrow looked deep to Tyler Boyd down the right sideline on second-and-15. Instead, he found Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The All-Pro safety jumped in front of Boyd and intercepted Burrow's pass, then returned it 31 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead. It was the first of a slew of turnovers for the Cincinnati quarterback.

The touchdown was the first score on the NFL's first Sunday of the season. The pass was Burrow's first of the new campaign — not exactly how the Bengals drew it up. With the score, Fitzpatrick became the fourth player in NFL history to record a pick-6 in four of his first five NFL seasons, joining Nate Clements, Ken Houston and Deion Jone, according to the NFL.

After the Bengals kicked a field goal on their second possession, Burrow's first-half struggles continued. On a first-and-10 during Cincinnati's ensuing possession, Burrow faced pressure against an all-out Steelers blitz. Lineback Alex Highsmith got to Burrow first after beating left tackle Jonah Williams. Highsmith knocked the ball free on a strip-sack that defensive tackle Cam Heyward recovered.

Five plays later, the Steelers kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 10-3.

Cincinnati's next possession? You guessed it. Another turnover by Burrow — this one courtesy of reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. On a second-and-14 near midfield, Watt rushed from the right side. Tight end Hayden Hurst chipped Watt before running a route. Burrow looked to Hurst in the flat. Instead, he found Watt, who leapt near the line of scrimmage to snag Burrow's pass for an interception.

Seven plays later, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky found Najee Harris for a touchdown to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 17-3.

The bleeding didn't stop there. After crossing midfield on their next possession, the Bengals faced first-and-10 at Pittsburgh's 43-yard line. Burrow looked deep down the middle, again to Boyd who was surrounded inside the 20-yard line by three Steelers defenders. This time, cornerback Cameron Sutton came up with the interception at the 15-yard line.

IT IS RAINING TURNOVERS IN CINCINNATI! pic.twitter.com/a2PL0QuEIi — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 11, 2022

It was the third interception and the fourth turnover of the day for Burrow. All arrived before halftime. Fortunately for Cincinnati, this one didn't result in Steelers points.

To make matters worse, the Bengals lost wide receiver Tee Higgins to a concussion before halftime.

Expectations are high in Cincinnati after Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second NFL season. Armed with an improved offensive line and some of the game's most explosive offensive weapons in Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins and Joe Mixon, there's plenty of reason to believe that the Bengals will contend once again.

A swarming Steelers defense has other ideas.