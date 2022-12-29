Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night.

Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify.

To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, a player needs to have thrown 1,500 passes in his career. Currently, the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage is Drew Brees, with 67.69 percent.

But Burrow, whose career completion percentage is 68.48 percent, has thrown 1,488 passes in his NFL career. As soon as Burrow throws his 12th pass in Monday night’s game against the Bills, he’ll surpass Brees as the NFL’s all-time leader. Even if Burrow’s first 12 passes on Monday night are incomplete, his career completion percentage would still be 67.93 percent, so he’ll stay comfortably ahead of Brees’ record.

All of the career leaders in completion percentage are recent quarterbacks. After Burrow and Brees, the other quarterbacks who have completed at least 66 percent of their passes in their careers are Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Teddy Bridgewater, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Pennington.

But while plenty of quarterbacks today have completion percentages that would have been record-breaking in yesteryear, Burrow is one of a kind. Once he breaks the career completion percentage record on Monday night, he’s likely to own it for years to come.

Joe Burrow set to become NFL’s all-time career leader in completion percentage originally appeared on Pro Football Talk