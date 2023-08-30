Joe Burrow returns to practice Wednesday

Bengals fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Quarterback Joe Burrow took part in practice for the first time in more than a month on Wednesday. Burrow injured his calf at the start of training camp and has focused on rehab work since that point, although he did work out on the field before one of the team's preseason games.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said "we’ll see" when asked on Tuesday if Burrow would practice this week. His return should put him firmly on track to play against the Browns in Week One.

There's also been some question about whether Burrow's contract status was affecting his practice participation. Burrow is eligible for a contract extension, but Taylor said his absence has not been related to negotiations and Burrow has not said anything about holding himself out of any work because he hasn't received a new deal yet.