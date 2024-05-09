Joe Burrow lands behind Brock Purdy in new QB rankings

Normally, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow landing as a top-five passer in leaguewide quarterback rankings isn’t all that controversial.

Normally, anyway.

A new set of passer rankings from CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, though, slots Burrow fourth overall behind Patrick Mahomes (No. 1), Brock Purdy (2) and Josh Allen (3).

Purdy, of course, is the one that might give onlookers pause.

Here’s the writeup for Burrow’s No. 4 ranking:

Injuries all but wiped out his 2023 season, so there’s some projection of recovery here. But he’s always thrived as a pocket surgeon, and he’s still got top-tier weaponry to go with a bolstered front. Don’t be shocked if his timely touch has Cincinnati right back in the title conversation.

As for Purdy’s second-overall slot, the writeup notes his two NFC title games and Super Bowl appearance (which will sound familiar to Bengals fans) and this: “Does he have a sterling setup in San Francisco? Yep. Does he operate like a 10-year vet, managing the pocket as both an efficient and mobile gunslinger? Also yep.”

It’s important to note that these rankings specify “current standing” of the passers, so Burrow’s injury plays a factor. Still, it would be an interesting exercise to see how many teams right now would take one passer over the other if given the choice.

For what it’s worth, back in February, Burrow went out of his way to defend Brock Purdy against “game manager” allegations, so the Bengals passer is clearly higher on his peer than most outside the game might think, too.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire